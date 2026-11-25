Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.20% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Mattel from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.91.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 520,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Mattel has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.36. Mattel had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In related news, EVP Roberto Isaias sold 39,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $587,026.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,168,737.80. This represents a 21.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,273,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 160,814 shares of the company's stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $5,178,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc. is a global toy and family entertainment company founded in 1945 and headquartered in El Segundo, California. It designs, manufactures, and markets toys and games, along with related consumer products and entertainment content. Its well-known brands include Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, and UNO. Mattel also develops movies, television programs, digital games, and other content based on its brands, and licenses its intellectual property for products and experiences.

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