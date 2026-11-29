Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MATW. Zacks Research upgraded Matthews International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matthews International

Matthews International Stock Up 1.0%

MATW stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $256.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Matthews International by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,612 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company's stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of memorialization products, brand solutions and industrial technologies. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company serves customers in North America and other international markets. Its Memorialization business supplies products and services for cemeteries and funeral homes, including bronze and granite memorials, caskets, cremation equipment and related cemetery products. Matthews' other businesses support companies with brand development, packaging design and production, printing and supply-chain services, as well as industrial marking, coding, labeling and automation solutions.

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