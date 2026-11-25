MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAX. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.71.

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MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $777.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.12.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.93 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 994.23%. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 1,130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $15,989,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,226,223 shares in the company, valued at $158,851,055.45. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kuanling Yeh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 481,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,226.79. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,882,596 shares of company stock worth $110,382,438. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the company's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 23,451 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha operates a technology platform that connects consumers shopping for insurance with insurance carriers and distributors. Its marketplace uses consumer-intent data and real-time bidding to help match shoppers with relevant insurance products and providers. The company focuses on insurance categories including auto, home, health and life. Its platform serves carriers, agents, brokers and other insurance distributors, with its business primarily centered on the U.S. market. MediaAlpha became an independent company in 2014 after operating within White Mountains Insurance Group.

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