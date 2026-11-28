Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $3.80 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Medical Properties Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $2.68.

Get MPT alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.14 million for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,673,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,559,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,681,000 after buying an additional 397,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $25,832,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,903,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company's stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in healthcare facilities, with a primary focus on hospitals. The company leases its properties to healthcare operators and may provide financing related to the acquisition or development of medical facilities. Founded in 2003, Medical Properties Trust has built a portfolio of properties serving acute-care, behavioral health, rehabilitation and other healthcare needs. Its investments have included facilities in the United States and international markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medical Properties Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medical Properties Trust wasn't on the list.

While Medical Properties Trust currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report