MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered MediWound from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

Get MediWound alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on MediWound

MediWound Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. MediWound had a negative net margin of 234.98% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 750.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is an Israeli biotechnology company that develops topical enzymatic treatments for tissue repair. Its products are designed to remove damaged tissue and support care for patients with burns and chronic wounds. The company's lead product, NexoBrid, is a bromelain-based treatment used to remove dead tissue from deep thermal burns. It has received regulatory approvals in the United States and other markets. In the United States, MediWound works with Vericel to commercialize the product.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MediWound, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MediWound wasn't on the list.

While MediWound currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report