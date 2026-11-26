Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Metallus in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Metallus Price Performance

Metallus stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Metallus has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.15 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metallus will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metallus news, EVP Kristine Syrvalin sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,134,767.36. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $231,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metallus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Metallus by 290.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Metallus by 207.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metallus in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metallus by 14.5% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 441,979 shares of the company's stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company's stock.

About Metallus

Metallus manufactures specialty steel products, including alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel bars, billets and seamless mechanical tubing. The company also provides services such as heat treatment, machining and finishing to meet customer specifications. Its products serve a range of industries, including automotive, industrial equipment, energy, defense and heavy machinery. Based in Canton, Ohio, Metallus serves customers in North America and other markets. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel and became an independent public company after its 2014 separation from The Timken Company.

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