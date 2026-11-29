MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 target price on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Research Partners lowered MiMedx Group to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.14.

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MiMedx Group Price Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.17.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. MiMedx Group had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 2,422.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group is a healthcare company that develops and markets biologic products made from donated human placental tissue. Its offerings include amniotic membrane and umbilical cord allografts for use in wound care and surgical procedures. The company's products include EpiFix, used in the management of certain chronic wounds, and other tissue-based products for wound and surgical applications. MiMedx uses its proprietary PURION processing method to prepare donated tissue for clinical use. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, MiMedx primarily serves healthcare providers in the United States, with sales in select international markets.

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