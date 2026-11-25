Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $41.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TAP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $42.21.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 818,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,858. The company's 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,190,275 shares of the company's stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 89,398 shares during the period. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,375,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,905,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a global brewer and beverage company with roots in the 18th-century Molson brewery in Canada and the 19th-century Coors brewery in Colorado. The businesses combined in 2005, and the company is headquartered in Chicago and Montreal. Its portfolio includes beer brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Coors Banquet and Blue Moon, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. The company brews, markets and distributes its products through its own operations and partner arrangements.

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