ERock (NYSE:EROC - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would suggest a potential upside of 180.37% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EROC. Weiss Ratings started coverage on ERock in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ERock from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ERock from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ERock from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.62.

Get ERock alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERock

ERock Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of EROC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 515,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,043. The company has a market cap of $257.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. ERock has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $20.70.

ERock (NYSE:EROC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ERock will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ERock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ERock by 967.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 753,639 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ERock in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of ERock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 390,364 shares of the company's stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ERock by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 115,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000.

About ERock

ERock, formally Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P., was a Houston-based master limited partnership focused on natural gas and oil. Its businesses included midstream services such as gathering, processing and treating natural gas, as well as exploration and production activities. The partnership operated assets in several U.S. regions, including the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast. In 2014, it sold its upstream business to Vanguard Natural Resources and its remaining midstream operations to Regency Energy Partners, ending its operations as an independent company.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ERock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ERock wasn't on the list.

While ERock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report