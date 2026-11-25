Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.38.

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Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $764.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.81.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.30). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $744.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Harald von Heynitz acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 65,550 shares in the company, valued at $482,448. This represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 169,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,888. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 62.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,869 shares of the company's stock worth $40,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,579,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 4,644.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,802 shares of the company's stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 403,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy News Roundup

Investors following FLNC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fluence reported $3.5 billion in fourth-quarter order intake , while its backlog grew 68% year over year to $8.9 billion . That demand helped support the stock after earnings, despite the revenue miss. Article: Fluence: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Fluence reported , while its backlog grew 68% year over year to . That demand helped support the stock after earnings, despite the revenue miss. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results showed substantial operating pressure: Fluence lost $0.75 per share, versus the cited consensus loss of $0.45, and revenue of $744.1 million fell short of estimates and declined 28.6% year over year. Gross profit was negative, highlighting concerns that the company is selling products below cost. Article: Fluence Energy reports 2026 financial results

Quarterly results showed substantial operating pressure: Fluence lost $0.75 per share, versus the cited consensus loss of $0.45, and revenue of $744.1 million fell short of estimates and declined 28.6% year over year. Gross profit was negative, highlighting concerns that the company is selling products below cost. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action alleging, among other claims, that Fluence’s fiscal 2026 guidance relied on contract-manufacturing capacity that was not ready. The allegations are unproven, but the litigation adds uncertainty and potential reputational risk. Article: FLNC Shareholder Alert

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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