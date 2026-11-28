Movado Group (NYSE:MOV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Movado Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

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Movado Group Price Performance

NYSE:MOV opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $631.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,824,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,936 shares of the company's stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Movado Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,560 shares of the company's stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group designs, sources, markets and distributes watches and other accessories. Its portfolio includes its namesake Movado brand and other owned brands, as well as products made under licensing agreements with fashion and lifestyle brands. The company sells through wholesale partners, its own retail stores and e-commerce channels. The company traces its origins to 1881, when watchmaker Achille Ditesheim established a watchmaking business in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. The Movado name was adopted in 1905; it means “always in motion” in Esperanto.

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