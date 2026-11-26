Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.50.

Get NGVC alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 1.9%

NGVC opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $639.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $347.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.48%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.030-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,346 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,389 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 153,615 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a U.S. specialty retailer focused on natural and organic groceries, dietary supplements, and wellness products. Its stores offer items such as fresh produce, meat and dairy, bulk foods, vitamins, body care products, and household goods. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely, the company began as a small health-food store in Colorado. It has since expanded its retail presence across multiple states, primarily in the western and central United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage wasn't on the list.

While Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report