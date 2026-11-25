Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Outfitters from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.15.

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Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $93.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. Urban Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,700 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $460,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,332.25. This trade represents a 33.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $265,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,287,006.40. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,163 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $228,160,000 after buying an additional 328,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,485 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $78,632,000 after buying an additional 249,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,748 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $75,368,000 after buying an additional 116,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,398 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $53,280,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

Recent Urban Outfitters Headlines

These are some of the URBN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter sales rose 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion, while diluted EPS of $1.54 edged past the $1.53 consensus and increased from $1.28 a year earlier. Nuuly revenue grew 28%, and gross margin improved year over year. URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales and Profits

Third-quarter sales rose 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion, while diluted EPS of $1.54 edged past the $1.53 consensus and increased from $1.28 a year earlier. Nuuly revenue grew 28%, and gross margin improved year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a Buy rating, citing resilient demand and Nuuly’s growth, but lowered its price target to $95—tempering the otherwise supportive analyst view. Bank of America rating and price target

Bank of America maintained a Buy rating, citing resilient demand and Nuuly’s growth, but lowered its price target to $95—tempering the otherwise supportive analyst view. Negative Sentiment: Nine-month GAAP earnings included one-time tariff-refund and tax benefits: adjusted diluted EPS was $4.57 versus reported EPS of $5.61. Inventory also rose 10.1% year over year, raising potential concerns about markdowns, although the company attributed the increase to sales growth and receipt timing. Quarterly results and inventory details

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer that sells apparel, accessories, home furnishings, beauty products and other lifestyle merchandise. Its retail brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and FP Movement, and it operates Nuuly, a subscription clothing rental service. The company also designs and wholesales apparel and related products, particularly through its Free People and Anthropologie businesses. Its brands serve customers through stores and online channels in the United States and internationally, including in Canada and Europe.

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