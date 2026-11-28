Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

NEOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neogen from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neogen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.67.

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Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Neogen had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company's stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products and services focused on food and animal safety. Its offerings help food producers, processors, laboratories and livestock producers detect risks, support animal health and meet safety and quality requirements. Neogen's food safety products include tests for foodborne pathogens, allergens, toxins and sanitation indicators, as well as related laboratory supplies and services. Its animal safety offerings include veterinary instruments, animal health products, biosecurity solutions and genetic testing services for livestock.

Further Reading

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