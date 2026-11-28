New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Oriental Education & Technology Group news, Director Louis Hsieh sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,361.93. The trade was a 34.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group is a China-based education services provider founded in Beijing in 1993 by Yu Minhong. The company serves students and families through in-person and online programs. Its offerings include English and other language instruction, test preparation, tutoring and other learning services, as well as study-abroad consulting and educational materials. New Oriental has also developed study tours and other education-related services. After changes to China's education policies reshaped the private tutoring sector, the company adjusted its offerings and continues to provide education and learning services across China.

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