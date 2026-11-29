News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWSA. Raymond James Financial started coverage on News in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut News from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on News from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.50.

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News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.01.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that News will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of News by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company's stock.

About News

News Corporation is a global media and information services company that operates across digital real estate, financial news and information, book publishing, and news media. Its brands include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch; HarperCollins; and digital real estate businesses such as Realtor.com. The company also publishes newspapers and operates news and information services in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, including the New York Post, The Times and The Sun.

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