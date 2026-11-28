Noah (NYSE:NOAH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Noah from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Noah from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $10.50 to $9.70 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.85.

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Noah Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Noah has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Noah will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Noah in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Noah in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Noah in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pangea Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth and asset management services provider focused on high-net-worth individuals and families. The company offers wealth planning and advisory services, along with access to investment products and asset management solutions. Its offerings span multiple asset classes and include domestic and international investment opportunities. Noah serves clients primarily in China and also supports their global investment needs through its international operations. Founded in 2005, Noah is headquartered in Shanghai and has expanded its services beyond mainland China.

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