Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Nouveau Monde Graphite from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Freedom Broker upgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.48 to $1.64 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a C$2.45 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $3.91.

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Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:NMG opened at $0.71 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at $15,000,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter worth $57,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 19.4% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 56,985 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is a Canadian company developing an integrated natural graphite business focused on supplying materials for electric-vehicle batteries and energy storage systems. Its planned activities span graphite mining, processing and the production of battery anode materials. The company's key projects are in Quebec: the Matawinie graphite project near Saint-Michel-des-Saints and a proposed battery-materials facility in Bécancour. Nouveau Monde Graphite is developing these projects to serve North American customers and support regional battery supply chains.

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