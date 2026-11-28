NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NovoCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.33.

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NovoCure Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.49. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NovoCure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,697,120 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $74,919,000 after acquiring an additional 174,731 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $314,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure is a global oncology company that develops and commercializes Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a cancer treatment that uses wearable devices to deliver low-intensity electric fields intended to disrupt cancer cell division. Its products include Optune Gio and Optune Lua, which are used to treat certain cancers. The company is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, and serves patients in markets across North America, Europe and Asia. NovoCure was founded in 2000 by Yoram Palti, a medical researcher who developed the TTFields approach.

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