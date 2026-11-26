Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "strong-buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $173.00 to $159.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NRG Energy from $204.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.81.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.33. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-10.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 1,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $191,069.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $751,338.09. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $473,391,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,301,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in NRG Energy by 790.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,140,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $109,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,044 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,446,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 222.8% in the third quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 854,397 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,913,000 after acquiring an additional 589,678 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company that produces and sells electricity and natural gas and provides home services. Its businesses serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies retail electricity and natural gas through a range of plans and brands, while its power-generation operations help support electricity markets across its service areas. NRG also offers energy-management programs and related services for businesses and other large customers.

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