NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRXP. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.11.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company's stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for central nervous system disorders, with a focus on depression and conditions involving suicidal ideation. Its programs are investigational and have not been established as approved treatments. The company's candidates include NRX-100, a preservative-free formulation of ketamine, and NRX-101, an oral combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone. NRx has studied these therapies for severe depression and bipolar depression, including in patients with suicidal ideation.

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