Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities's target price points to a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nutanix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.33.

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Nutanix Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.13% and a net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $772.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $762.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $257,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,360.96. This trade represents a 12.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 232,712 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $17,348,679.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,376.25. This trade represents a 71.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,504,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,720 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 220.2% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recent Nutanix Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about NTNX:

Neutral Sentiment: Nutanix reiterated fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Its second-quarter revenue outlook of $820 million to $830 million is broadly in line with analyst expectations, offering little near-term guidance surprise. Nutanix reiterates fiscal 2027 outlook

Nutanix reiterated fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Its second-quarter revenue outlook of $820 million to $830 million is broadly in line with analyst expectations, offering little near-term guidance surprise. Negative Sentiment: CEO Rajiv Ramaswami plans to step down once a successor is selected and takes over. The board has begun a search, but the lack of a named successor adds leadership uncertainty; reports said shares fell in after-hours trading following the announcement. Nutanix CEO succession plan

CEO Rajiv Ramaswami plans to step down once a successor is selected and takes over. The board has begun a search, but the lack of a named successor adds leadership uncertainty; reports said shares fell in after-hours trading following the announcement. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating and its $63 price target, citing strong execution offset by slowing growth and CEO succession uncertainty. A separate Seeking Alpha analysis raised concern that Nutanix may be using its backlog faster than it replenishes it, pointing to questions about future growth visibility. Morgan Stanley rating update Backlog analysis

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops enterprise cloud software that helps organizations manage applications and data across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments. Its platform brings together infrastructure, virtualization and cloud-management capabilities to simplify the operation of enterprise IT systems. The Nutanix Cloud Platform includes software for managing compute and storage resources, virtual machines and cloud environments. Its offerings include the AHV virtualization solution and Prism management software, as well as products for file and object storage and Kubernetes-based applications.

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