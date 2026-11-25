Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 37.39% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutanix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.33.

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Nutanix Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $772.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.76 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.13% and a net margin of 52.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $257,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,360.96. This trade represents a 12.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 232,712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $17,348,679.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,916,376.25. This represents a 71.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $8,504,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 64.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,720 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 77,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 220.2% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Nutanix Stories

These are some of the NTNX stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: First-quarter revenue increased 15% year over year to $772.4 million, topping estimates of about $763 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.73 also beat expectations of roughly $0.61. Annual recurring revenue rose 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Nutanix first-quarter financial results

First-quarter revenue increased 15% year over year to $772.4 million, topping estimates of about $763 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.73 also beat expectations of roughly $0.61. Annual recurring revenue rose 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Negative Sentiment: CEO Rajiv Ramaswami plans to step down once a successor is selected and takes over. The board has begun a search, but the lack of a named successor adds leadership uncertainty; reports said shares fell in after-hours trading following the announcement. Nutanix CEO succession plan

CEO Rajiv Ramaswami plans to step down once a successor is selected and takes over. The board has begun a search, but the lack of a named successor adds leadership uncertainty; reports said shares fell in after-hours trading following the announcement. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating and its $63 price target, citing strong execution offset by slowing growth and CEO succession uncertainty. A separate Seeking Alpha analysis raised concern that Nutanix may be using its backlog faster than it replenishes it, pointing to questions about future growth visibility. Morgan Stanley rating update Backlog analysis

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops enterprise cloud software that helps organizations manage applications and data across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments. Its platform brings together infrastructure, virtualization and cloud-management capabilities to simplify the operation of enterprise IT systems. The Nutanix Cloud Platform includes software for managing compute and storage resources, virtual machines and cloud environments. Its offerings include the AHV virtualization solution and Prism management software, as well as products for file and object storage and Kubernetes-based applications.

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