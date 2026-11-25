Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock's previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.13.

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Nutanix Stock Down 17.7%

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $9.65 on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 5,559,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.13% and a net margin of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $772.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 232,712 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $17,348,679.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,376.25. This trade represents a 71.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $257,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,360.96. This represents a 12.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,262,231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $166,243,000 after buying an additional 3,062,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,773 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $93,700,000 after acquiring an additional 175,831 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 940,599 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,199 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,067 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,508 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,416,000 after acquiring an additional 331,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Nutanix

Investors following NTNX have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 15.2% year over year to $772.4 million, topping estimates, while EPS of $0.73 beat the $0.61 consensus. Annual recurring revenue also grew 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Nutanix Q1 results

Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 15.2% year over year to $772.4 million, topping estimates, while EPS of $0.73 beat the $0.61 consensus. Annual recurring revenue also grew 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Neutral Sentiment: Management forecast Q2 revenue of $820 million to $830 million and maintained its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook at $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion, broadly in line with expectations. Investors may have wanted a stronger outlook. Nutanix earnings and outlook

Management forecast Q2 revenue of $820 million to $830 million and maintained its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook at $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion, broadly in line with expectations. Investors may have wanted a stronger outlook. Negative Sentiment: The CEO succession announcement added uncertainty: Ramaswami will leave once a successor is appointed, and the board has begun a search. Reports also pointed to a temporary bookings dip and concern that Nutanix is drawing down backlog faster than it replenishes it, raising questions about future growth. Barron's report on the CEO transition and results Backlog analysis

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops enterprise cloud software that helps organizations manage applications and data across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments. Its platform brings together infrastructure, virtualization and cloud-management capabilities to simplify the operation of enterprise IT systems. The Nutanix Cloud Platform includes software for managing compute and storage resources, virtual machines and cloud environments. Its offerings include the AHV virtualization solution and Prism management software, as well as products for file and object storage and Kubernetes-based applications.

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