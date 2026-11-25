Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nutanix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.80.

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Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.13% and a net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $772.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $257,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,360.96. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 232,712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $17,348,679.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,916,376.25. The trade was a 71.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $8,504,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,720 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 220.2% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Nutanix

These are some of the NTNX headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 15% year over year to $772.4 million, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped the $0.61 consensus. Annual recurring revenue also grew 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Nutanix Q1 results

Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 15% year over year to $772.4 million, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped the $0.61 consensus. Annual recurring revenue also grew 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion is broadly in line with the roughly $3.2 billion consensus; Q2 revenue guidance is also close to expectations. Q1 earnings and guidance

Management’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion is broadly in line with the roughly $3.2 billion consensus; Q2 revenue guidance is also close to expectations. Negative Sentiment: CEO Rajiv Ramaswami will leave once a successor is appointed. The unexpected transition adds leadership uncertainty, while reports of a temporary bookings slowdown and concerns that Nutanix is drawing down backlog faster than it replenishes it raise questions about growth durability. Barron’s coverage of the CEO exit and outlook

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops enterprise cloud software that helps organizations manage applications and data across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments. Its platform brings together infrastructure, virtualization and cloud-management capabilities to simplify the operation of enterprise IT systems. The Nutanix Cloud Platform includes software for managing compute and storage resources, virtual machines and cloud environments. Its offerings include the AHV virtualization solution and Prism management software, as well as products for file and object storage and Kubernetes-based applications.

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