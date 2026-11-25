Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the technology company's stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nutanix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Nutanix has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $75.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 90.13%. The business had revenue of $772.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 232,712 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $17,348,679.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,376.25. This trade represents a 71.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $257,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,360.96. This trade represents a 12.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 44,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,000. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,976,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Nutanix

Here are a few of the latest headlines about NTNX:

Neutral Sentiment: Nutanix reiterated fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Its second-quarter revenue outlook of $820 million to $830 million is broadly in line with analyst expectations, offering little near-term guidance surprise. Nutanix reiterates fiscal 2027 outlook

Nutanix reiterated fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Its second-quarter revenue outlook of $820 million to $830 million is broadly in line with analyst expectations, offering little near-term guidance surprise. Negative Sentiment: CEO Rajiv Ramaswami plans to step down once a successor is selected and takes over. The board has begun a search, but the lack of a named successor adds leadership uncertainty; reports said shares fell in after-hours trading following the announcement. Nutanix CEO succession plan

CEO Rajiv Ramaswami plans to step down once a successor is selected and takes over. The board has begun a search, but the lack of a named successor adds leadership uncertainty; reports said shares fell in after-hours trading following the announcement. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating and its $63 price target, citing strong execution offset by slowing growth and CEO succession uncertainty. A separate Seeking Alpha analysis raised concern that Nutanix may be using its backlog faster than it replenishes it, pointing to questions about future growth visibility. Morgan Stanley rating update Backlog analysis

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops enterprise cloud software that helps organizations manage applications and data across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments. Its platform brings together infrastructure, virtualization and cloud-management capabilities to simplify the operation of enterprise IT systems. The Nutanix Cloud Platform includes software for managing compute and storage resources, virtual machines and cloud environments. Its offerings include the AHV virtualization solution and Prism management software, as well as products for file and object storage and Kubernetes-based applications.

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