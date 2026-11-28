Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.13.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. Nutanix has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $772.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.76 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 5,746.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 232,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $17,348,679.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,376.25. The trade was a 71.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $257,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,360.96. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $8,504,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,720 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 220.2% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Nutanix

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About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops software for managing enterprise applications and infrastructure across private data centers, public clouds and edge environments. Its platform is designed to bring computing, storage, networking and virtualization management together, helping organizations run workloads across hybrid and multicloud settings. The company's offerings include the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which incorporates its AOS infrastructure software and Prism management tools, as well as Nutanix AHV virtualization software.

Further Reading

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