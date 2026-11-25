Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the technology company's stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Piper Sandler's price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTNX. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutanix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nutanix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Nutanix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $772.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.76 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.13% and a net margin of 52.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 75,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $5,553,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 414,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,661,086. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 232,712 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $17,348,679.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,916,376.25. This trade represents a 71.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,351 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,524. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,262,231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $166,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,508 shares of the technology company's stock worth $60,416,000 after purchasing an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,773 shares of the technology company's stock worth $93,700,000 after purchasing an additional 175,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 308.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,857 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 940,599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,228,000 after buying an additional 75,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company's stock.

Nutanix News Roundup

Investors following NTNX have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 15% year over year to $772.4 million, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped the $0.61 consensus. Annual recurring revenue also grew 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Nutanix Q1 results

Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 15% year over year to $772.4 million, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped the $0.61 consensus. Annual recurring revenue also grew 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion is broadly in line with the roughly $3.2 billion consensus; Q2 revenue guidance is also close to expectations. Q1 earnings and guidance

Management’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion is broadly in line with the roughly $3.2 billion consensus; Q2 revenue guidance is also close to expectations. Negative Sentiment: Analysts responded by lowering targets: Bank of America cut its rating to Neutral and reduced its target to $62, while Rosenblatt and Needham lowered targets but retained Buy ratings. These revisions reinforce investor concern about the near-term outlook despite the earnings beat. Analyst forecast changes

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops enterprise cloud software that helps organizations manage applications and data across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments. Its platform brings together infrastructure, virtualization and cloud-management capabilities to simplify the operation of enterprise IT systems. The Nutanix Cloud Platform includes software for managing compute and storage resources, virtual machines and cloud environments. Its offerings include the AHV virtualization solution and Prism management software, as well as products for file and object storage and Kubernetes-based applications.

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