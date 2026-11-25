NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stonex Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a $170.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $155.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.96. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.50 and a 52-week high of $243.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total transaction of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Latest NVIDIA News

These are some of the NVDA news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: The board says it will continue its independent investigation and has created a national-security and export-control committee, while seeking a chief compliance officer. These measures could improve oversight, but also underscore the issues still facing the company. Article: NVIDIA Brings Back Jensen Huang—But the Board’s Biggest Test Is Still Ahead

The board says it will continue its independent investigation and has created a national-security and export-control committee, while seeking a chief compliance officer. These measures could improve oversight, but also underscore the issues still facing the company. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Article: Jensen Huang is back as CEO; so why is Nvidia stock falling again?

Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a possible SEC inquiry and the U.S. blacklisting of Megaspeed, a firm linked to concerns about chip diversion, keep export-compliance and potential legal risks in focus. The reported SEC inquiry has not been confirmed by the company or the regulator. Article: Nvidia slips as investors assess risks surrounding Huang’s return as CEO

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

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