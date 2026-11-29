OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

OSW has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

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OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.1%

OSW opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.84. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $276.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Heyer sold 37,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $1,133,318.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,000. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 65,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $2,001,089.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 216,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,605,811.63. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,771 shares of company stock worth $7,107,948. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth approximately $278,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,564,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,462,264. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,168,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a global provider of health, wellness and beauty services, primarily aboard cruise ships and at destination resorts. The company partners with cruise lines and resort operators to manage onboard and on-site wellness facilities. Its services include spa treatments, salon services, fitness programs and wellness offerings, as well as medical spa services such as acupuncture. OneSpaWorld also sells beauty and wellness products through its locations. The company's business traces its roots to Steiner Leisure, a longtime provider of spa and wellness services in the cruise industry.

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