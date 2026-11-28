Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $352.08.

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Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $386.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $409.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 11.53%. Onto Innovation's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, Director David Miller sold 2,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,600. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $2,083,436,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,839,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $251,812,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc. develops process control and inspection equipment and software for semiconductor manufacturing. Its products help chipmakers measure materials and structures, detect defects, and monitor production processes across the fabrication of integrated circuits and advanced packaging. The company's offerings include optical metrology systems, inspection tools, lithography systems, and software for analyzing manufacturing data. Its technologies serve applications in areas such as advanced packaging, specialty devices, memory, and foundry and logic production.

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