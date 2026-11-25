Origin Bancorp (TXSE:OBK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OBK. Benchmark upgraded Origin Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Origin Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $58.00.

Origin Bancorp (TXSE:OBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jim Crotwell bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.58 per share, with a total value of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,418,530.50. This trade represents a 8.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.44 per share, for a total transaction of $78,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 212,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,126,404.56. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $132,196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,089,000 after acquiring an additional 49,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,389 shares of the company's stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,336 shares of the company's stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,968,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Through its primary subsidiary, Origin Bank, the company provides banking and financial services to businesses, individuals and communities. Origin Bank offers commercial and small-business lending, consumer loans, residential mortgage lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, cash-management services and wealth-related solutions. Its commercial banking activities include financing for operating needs, real estate and other business purposes, while its consumer offerings include personal deposits and lending products.

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