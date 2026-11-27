Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 47.75% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Weiss Ratings raised Ovintiv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.55.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:OVV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. 1,430,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,721. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $936,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,475,000. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,481,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. is an independent energy company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are focused on U.S. resource plays, including the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company previously operated in Canada, including in the Montney region. In 2020, it changed its name from Encana Corporation to Ovintiv as part of a corporate rebranding. Ovintiv is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Brendan McCracken has served as the company's president and chief executive officer since 2021.

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