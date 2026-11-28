Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $253.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $292.00 to $289.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $275.43.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $251.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $241.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.78.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark Kowlzan sold 1,300 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 472,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,966,740. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,837,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter worth $748,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,568,000. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter worth about $365,164,100. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1,620.8% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 734,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $168,463,000 after purchasing an additional 692,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging for customers across a range of industries. Its products include shipping boxes, retail packaging and displays, including solutions designed to meet customer specifications. The company operates an integrated system of paper mills that produce containerboard and converting facilities that make finished packaging. PCA also produces communication papers. Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, PCA primarily serves customers in the United States through a network of mills and packaging facilities.

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