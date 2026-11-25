Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $134.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Wedbush's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.24.

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Paychex Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.896-6.006 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Velli sold 7,839 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $844,103.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,148. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $717,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $5,776,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,296,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company's stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resources and employee benefits solutions to businesses of varying sizes. Its services include payroll processing, tax administration, time and attendance tools, HR support, employee benefits, retirement services and business insurance. The company also offers professional employer organization services, which let businesses outsource certain employment responsibilities, as well as technology for workforce management, recruiting and compliance. Paychex primarily serves employers in the United States and supports businesses with international workforce needs.

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