PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the company's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

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PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.6%

PFLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 154,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $626.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.79. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $64.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company that provides debt financing to middle-market businesses. Its investment strategy emphasizes floating-rate, senior secured loans, with additional investments in other debt securities and, in some cases, equity. The company primarily invests in U.S. companies, often alongside private equity sponsors. Its floating-rate lending focus is intended to provide income that can adjust as benchmark interest rates change, while its investments expose it to the credit risks of the borrowers and industries in which it operates.

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