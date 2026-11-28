PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PMT. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.75.

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PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.01 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,059 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 15,855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust focused on the U.S. residential mortgage market. The company invests in mortgage-related assets, including mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities, and seeks to generate returns from its investment portfolio. Its activities include acquiring and managing loans and securities across different parts of the mortgage market. These investments expose the trust to factors such as borrower credit performance, interest rates and changes in mortgage prepayment activity.

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