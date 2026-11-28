Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $26.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.62. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business's revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, EVP Robert Shannon sold 5,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $121,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,346,698 shares in the company, valued at $31,984,077.50. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP John Bell sold 5,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $130,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,561,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089,900. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $372,851. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 385.2% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 464,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 368,893 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $7,507,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company's stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on acquiring, developing and producing energy resources in the Permian Basin. Its operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, which spans parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. The company produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its business centers on developing its acreage and operating wells in the region, supported by related infrastructure and field operations. Permian Resources was formed in 2022 through the merger of Centennial Resource Development and Colgate Energy.

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