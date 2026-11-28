Pershing Square (NYSE:PS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pershing Square from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Pershing Square from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Pershing Square from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pershing Square from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pershing Square from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $44.11.

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Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PS opened at $33.35 on Friday. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Pershing Square (NYSE:PS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pershing Square will post 0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pershing Square

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square in the second quarter worth approximately $775,000.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Inc. NYSE: PS is a publicly traded investment company affiliated with Pershing Square Capital Management, an alternative investment manager. Through its relationship with the manager and its investment vehicles, the company gives shareholders exposure to Pershing Square's investment business and strategy. Pershing Square Capital Management is known for a concentrated, research-driven approach to investing in publicly traded companies, primarily in North America. Its strategy may include engaging with portfolio companies to encourage changes intended to improve their long-term performance.

Further Reading

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