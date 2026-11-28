Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from $24.00 to $23.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.54.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE PBR opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras during the second quarter worth $87,456,000. Timothy G. Youngquist 2020 Irrevocable Trust acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,660,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,643,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $138,640,000 after buying an additional 270,422 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $2,074,000.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., known as Petrobras, is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founded in 1953, it is controlled by the Brazilian government and has publicly traded shares, including American depositary shares listed in the United States. Petrobras’s core business is exploring for and producing oil and natural gas, with a significant focus on offshore and deepwater fields, including Brazil’s pre-salt basins. The company also operates in refining, transportation, and the sale of oil, fuels, natural gas, and related energy products.

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