Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

PLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Photronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Photronics to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

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Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $216.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Photronics's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Kang Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 337,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,512.50. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han Park sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $288,515.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,420. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,265. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Photronics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 247,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 823,488 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 202,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 680,141 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 66.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 199,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company's stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks, high-precision plates used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat-panel displays. Its products support the production of integrated circuits and display technologies. The company serves semiconductor and display manufacturers around the world, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Photronics traces its history to 1969, when it was established as Photronic Labs. Photronics is headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut.

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