Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pitney Bowes from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pitney Bowes from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Pitney Bowes from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.45.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $456.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,505.53. This represents a 20.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $2,434,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,776.32. The trade was a 67.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 580,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,639 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 824.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,587,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,762,000 after buying an additional 1,415,590 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $6,659,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $4,451,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 468,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $1,293,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes is a mailing and shipping technology company that provides products and services to businesses, government organizations and other customers. Its offerings include postage meters, mailing and shipping equipment, package and mail management software, and related support services. The company also provides shipping and mailing services, including solutions that help businesses prepare, process and send mail and parcels. Its products are designed to help customers manage mailing operations, compare shipping options and track shipments.

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