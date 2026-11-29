Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $2.44 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $227.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 184.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,546 shares of the company's stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $161,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company's stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK plc is an electric vehicle company that designs, develops, markets and sells premium battery-electric cars. Its lineup includes the Polestar 2 fastback, Polestar 3 SUV and Polestar 4 SUV coupe, combining vehicle engineering with connected software and digital services. Polestar was established as a standalone electric vehicle brand in 2017, building on its earlier performance-car partnership with Volvo Cars. The brand was developed with support from Volvo Cars and Geely Holding, and the company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

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