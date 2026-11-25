PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.37% from the stock's current price.

PYPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PolyPid from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.33.

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PolyPid Stock Performance

PYPD opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.43. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.15). On average, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,644,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PolyPid by 73.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 84,731 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. is an Israeli clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products designed to deliver medicines locally and over an extended period. Its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology is intended to control the release of drugs at the site where they are administered. The company's lead product candidate, D-PLEX100, uses the antibiotic doxycycline and is designed to be applied during surgery to provide sustained local drug delivery for the prevention of surgical-site infections.

Further Reading

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