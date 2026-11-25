PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum's price target would suggest a potential upside of 196.13% from the stock's previous close.

PYPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PolyPid from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp set a $14.00 price objective on PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

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PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 1,149,566 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,037. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $7,644,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,745 shares of the company's stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 84,731 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $528,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top PolyPid Stories

These are some of the PYPD stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: BACFENSSI was approved to reduce surgical-site infections in certain colorectal surgery patients. In the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, the infection rate was 3.8% with BACFENSSI plus standard care versus 9.5% with standard care alone—a 60% relative reduction. Reuters FDA approval report

BACFENSSI was approved to reduce surgical-site infections in certain colorectal surgery patients. In the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, the infection rate was 3.8% with BACFENSSI plus standard care versus 9.5% with standard care alone—a 60% relative reduction. Positive Sentiment: Azurity Pharmaceuticals plans to launch BACFENSSI in the U.S. in early 2027 and has a hospital network reaching more than 1,700 institutions. PolyPid will manufacture and supply the product, which may receive up to eight years of exclusivity for its approved use. PolyPid FDA approval announcement

Azurity Pharmaceuticals plans to launch BACFENSSI in the U.S. in early 2027 and has a hospital network reaching more than 1,700 institutions. PolyPid will manufacture and supply the product, which may receive up to eight years of exclusivity for its approved use. Neutral Sentiment: The FDA label is limited to patients weighing at least 45 kg undergoing colorectal surgery with incision lengths greater than 20 cm. Broader uses would require further regulatory steps.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. is an Israeli clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products designed to deliver medicines locally and over an extended period. Its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology is intended to control the release of drugs at the site where they are administered. The company's lead product candidate, D-PLEX100, uses the antibiotic doxycycline and is designed to be applied during surgery to provide sustained local drug delivery for the prevention of surgical-site infections.

Further Reading

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