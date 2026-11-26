Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on Post in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $121.00 target price on Post in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.29.

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Post Price Performance

POST opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.42. Post has a 1 year low of $71.45 and a 1 year high of $117.28.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Post's revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William P. Stiritz sold 277,935 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $23,410,465.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Post by 4,066.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 375 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Post by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Post by 3,265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Post

Investors following POST have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $95 from $88 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in potential upside. Post Stock Gets Price Target Boost from Barclays

Barclays raised its price target to $95 from $88 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also issued a bullish outlook, forecasting strong price appreciation for POST; the report did not provide further details in the available coverage. Wells Fargo Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Post Stock

Wells Fargo also issued a bullish outlook, forecasting strong price appreciation for POST; the report did not provide further details in the available coverage. Negative Sentiment: Results offer a counterpoint: Post’s latest quarterly revenue fell 13% year over year and came in below analysts’ expectations, despite earnings per share exceeding consensus. This could temper the positive impact of the analyst calls.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods company whose businesses make and sell food and related products. Its portfolio includes breakfast cereals and other grain-based foods, refrigerated products, foodservice ingredients, and pet food. Through Post Consumer Brands, the company offers ready-to-eat and hot cereals, including brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Grape-Nuts, and Malt-O-Meal. Other businesses include Michael Foods, which supplies eggs and other refrigerated foods, and Weetabix, a cereal company with brands sold in the United Kingdom and other markets.

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