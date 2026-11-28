Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proficient Auto Logistics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

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Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

PAL opened at $3.10 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.41). Proficient Auto Logistics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics will post -0.40 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 59,135 shares in the company, valued at $153,751. The trade was a 73.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 73,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,860.60. This trade represents a 69.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 169,167 shares of company stock worth $458,060 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics is a vehicle transportation and logistics company that moves finished automobiles for manufacturers, dealerships, rental car companies and other customers. Its services include hauling vehicles on specialized car-carrier trucks and coordinating transportation through logistics operations. The company serves customers across the United States, combining regional auto-transport businesses into a broader network. Proficient Auto Logistics began operating as a public company in 2024 following a business combination with FAST Acquisition Corp. and the consolidation of several auto-transport companies.

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