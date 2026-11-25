Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

PAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 price target on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Proficient Auto Logistics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Proficient Auto Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 2.7%

PAL stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.03 million. Proficient Auto Logistics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics will post -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, Director Rohit Lal purchased 70,000 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 141,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $363,271.68. This trade represents a 97.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Schraudenbach bought 28,000 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 52,135 shares in the company, valued at $145,456.65. This represents a 116.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 169,167 shares of company stock worth $458,060 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,013,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,419,584 shares of the company's stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 343,616 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 405.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,146 shares of the company's stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 931,541 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,914,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics is a vehicle transportation and logistics company that moves finished automobiles for manufacturers, dealerships, rental car companies and other customers. Its services include hauling vehicles on specialized car-carrier trucks and coordinating transportation through logistics operations. The company serves customers across the United States, combining regional auto-transport businesses into a broader network. Proficient Auto Logistics began operating as a public company in 2024 following a business combination with FAST Acquisition Corp. and the consolidation of several auto-transport companies.

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