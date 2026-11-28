Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Prospect Capital to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $1.50.

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Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $1.40 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $778.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Barry. III purchased 2,604,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,932,435.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,398,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,541,038.89. The trade was a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,247,000 shares of company stock worth $8,808,907. 25.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 160,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Research & Money Management grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 85.0% during the third quarter. Regatta Research & Money Management now owns 33,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,909 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market businesses. Its investments include senior and subordinated debt, structured finance, and equity securities. The company works with businesses seeking capital for purposes such as growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing. Its portfolio spans a range of industries, with investments primarily in companies in the United States. Founded in 2004, Prospect Capital is externally managed by Prospect Capital Management L.P. and is headquartered in New York City.

Further Reading

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