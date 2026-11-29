Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Ralliant from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAL

Ralliant Price Performance

RAL stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ralliant has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Ralliant's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralliant will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralliant

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 42,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $2,824,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,122,690.88. This trade represents a 47.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Tamara Newcombe sold 12,936 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $869,040.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,540.46. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,596. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralliant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,460,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ralliant by 65.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,917,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,601,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $50,707,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $50,587,000.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is an industrial technology company focused on precision instrumentation, electronic test and measurement, and sensing and monitoring solutions. Its products help customers test and develop electronic systems, measure physical conditions, and monitor equipment and processes. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Tektronix and Keithley, which provide oscilloscopes, signal and source measurement instruments, and related testing tools. Ralliant also offers sensors and monitoring technologies used in industrial and other applications.

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